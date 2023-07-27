Tennessee Meets Tequila in Jack Daniel's New Whiskey Release

On Thursday, Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s announced the 11th selection in its Distillery Series, a whiskey finished in añejo tequila barrels.

The American white oak barrels used to finish this whiskey were first used to age Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey then were shipped to Mexico to mature añejo tequila. Finally, they returned to the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, to finish this whiskey.

“As one of the most complete distilleries in the world, we’re fortunate to have the ability to experiment with every part of the whiskey making process, and that’s what our Distillery Series is all about,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a news release. “This añejo tequila barrel-finished whiskey pushes the bounds on what people may expect out of a Tennessee Whiskey, yet still has the familiar characteristics that are uniquely Jack Daniel’s.”

Selected by Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Taster Danny Lamb, this limited-edition whiskey is bottled at 90 proof and is available in 375-milliliter bottles at a suggested retail price of $41.99 at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Selection 011 Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished in Añejo Tequila Barrels Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sweet citrus and light oak

Taste: Brown sugar and dried spices crowned with notes of the matured añejo tequila

Finish: A sweet Tennessee whiskey finish

We have reviewed previous Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series releases including Rye Finished In High Toast Oak Barrels and Rye Finished In High Toast Maple Barrels.

