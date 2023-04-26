Jack Daniel's Releases Whiskey Bottle With McLaren Racing

On Wednesday, Tennessee whiskey giant Jack Daniel’s announced a limited-edition co-branded bottling alongside its partner, McLaren Racing.

“McLaren and Jack Daniel’s are two of the most iconic brands known around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity and boldness,” Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, global managing director, said in a news release. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.”

The sleek bottle features a custom label and packaging that honors the brands’ founders: Jack Daniel and Bruce McLaren.

The bottle contains Jack Daniel’s 80-proof whiskey distilled from the brand’s classic mashbill of 80% corn, 8% rye and 12% malted barley. It will be available in the U.S. and internationally in select Formula 1 race markets.

“We are thrilled to launch this special McLaren Racing bottle with Jack Daniel’s, an exciting collaboration with a partner which shares our ambition to put fans at the center of what we do,” said Louise McEwen, executive director, brand & marketing, McLaren Racing. “In our 60th year we are marking our team’s great legacy, started by Bruce McLaren. This limited-edition bottle is another fantastic way to share these celebrations with our fans, remembering both Bruce and Jack – two distinguished founders. I am looking forward to seeing the bottle on shelves across the globe.”

Jack Daniel’s and McLaren entered their partnership in September.

In March, Jack Daniel’s released a new product — Jack Daniel’s 12 Year Old — and the second batch of its 10-year-old whiskey.

McLaren is the second-oldest active Formula 1 team.

