 Jack Daniel's Releases Whiskey Bottle With McLaren Racing
Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Whiskey Bottling

David MorrowApr 26th, 2023, 1:42 pm
Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel’s and McLaren partnered to release a sleek new bottle of whiskey. (Photo: Jack Daniel’s)

On Wednesday, Tennessee whiskey giant Jack Daniel’s announced a limited-edition co-branded bottling alongside its partner, McLaren Racing.

“McLaren and Jack Daniel’s are two of the most iconic brands known around the world, and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity and boldness,” Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, global managing director, said in a news release. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.”

The sleek bottle features a custom label and packaging that honors the brands’ founders: Jack Daniel and Bruce McLaren.

The bottle contains Jack Daniel’s 80-proof whiskey distilled from the brand’s classic mashbill of 80% corn, 8% rye and 12% malted barley. It will be available in the U.S. and internationally in select Formula 1 race markets.

“We are thrilled to launch this special McLaren Racing bottle with Jack Daniel’s, an exciting collaboration with a partner which shares our ambition to put fans at the center of what we do,” said Louise McEwen, executive director, brand & marketing, McLaren Racing. “In our 60th year we are marking our team’s great legacy, started by Bruce McLaren. This limited-edition bottle is another fantastic way to share these celebrations with our fans, remembering both Bruce and Jack – two distinguished founders. I am looking forward to seeing the bottle on shelves across the globe.”

Jack Daniel’s and McLaren entered their partnership in September.

In March, Jack Daniel’s released a new product — Jack Daniel’s 12 Year Old — and the second batch of its 10-year-old whiskey.

McLaren is the second-oldest active Formula 1 team.

Jack Daniel's

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

