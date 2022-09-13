Jack Daniel's Partners With Formula 1 Team McLaren Racing

On Tuesday, Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership. Under the partnership, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey becomes an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team beginning in 2023.

“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally,” Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s SVP, global managing director, said in a news release. “Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel’s and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”

Jack Daniel’s branding will be featured on the nose of McLaren’s 2023 F1 cars. It will also appear on the driver’s overalls and pit crew’s helmets. Furthermore, McLaren and Jack Daniel’s will host various events and media and hospitality programs throughout the 2023 F1 season. The brands will also collaborate to develop McLaren and Jack Daniel’s-themed programs at retail outlets. Finally, they will create marketing and advertising campaigns including a special-edition bottle that will hit select markets next year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack Daniel’s to the McLaren F1 Team,” said Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO. “Together we will look to reach new audiences as well as hosting a variety of events together. 2023 is an important year for McLaren as we commemorate our 60th birthday, and we are excited to celebrate with an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s by our side.”

This isn’t whiskey’s first foray into the world of racing. In March, British Formula 1 champion race car driver Jenson Button and whisky expert George Koutsakis announced the launch of their own blended scotch whisky, Coachbuilt.

Outside of Formula 1, we’ve seen racers sponsored by whiskey brands including Chicken Cock, Howler Head and Horse Soldier Bourbon.

