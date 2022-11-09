1st Jack Daniel's Single Malt Announced | Whiskey Raiders

Last month during the Tax Free World Association show in Cannes, France, Jack Daniel’s teased the launch of its first single malt whiskey. On Wednesday, the whiskey company officially announced the whiskey, which is made from 100% malted barley grain bill from the Jack Daniel Distillery.

“Our Special Release series highlights our ongoing innovations and exceptional whiskeys from the Jack Daniel Distillery, and I’m excited to share this expression as our team set out to craft an American Single Malt that’s uniquely Jack Daniel’s,” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s master distiller, said in a news release. “The combination of maturing in oak barrels and finishing in sherry casks produces incredible complexity and provides a full-bodied and sophisticated whiskey experience. We’ve never crafted a whiskey like this in Lynchburg and can’t wait to share it with our friends.”

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks is a limited-edition release bottled at 106.1-107.8 proof.

The malted barley is ground, fermented and distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The whiskey passes through Jack Daniel’s charcoal mellowing process and is matured in new, charred American white oak barrels for at least four years. It is then finished for an additional two years in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage before being bottled at cask proof.

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning this month at $70 per 700-milliliter bottle.

