Man Burns Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Merch in Anti-Woke Tantrum

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Reddit and other platforms, a man who proclaimed himself to be “the biggest advocate and supporter of Jack Daniel’s whiskey” recorded himself throwing an anti-“woke” tantrum in which he burned all of his Jack Daniel’s whiskey and merch.

According to the Daily Beast, the man is Pauly Michaelis, a 50-year-old New Jersey resident.

“Here’s the deal. You went woke,” Michaelis said in the video. “The company’s been going and making badass whiskey for 150 years since 1866, and out of nowhere, you went woke.”

What exactly was Jack Daniel’s’ “woke” crime? Presumably, a Pride campaign from June 2021, starring former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Bebe Zahara Benet, Manila Luzon and Trinity the Tuck, which has for some reason recently resurfaced, outraging many homophobes and transphobes.

Michaelis proceeded to toss a Jack Daniel’s mirror, glasses and wooden signs into an outdoor fire pit and then emptied all of his Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottles — eight in total — on top of them.

In what Michaelis described as “the capper,” he dumps out what he calls “two of the world’s most expensive Jack Daniel’s: $250 a bottle and $100 a bottle.” This is hilarious because there are many rarer and exponentially more expensive Jack Daniel’s bottles out there. The first bottle is Sinatra Select, which we’ll give to him — that’s a somewhat rare one, but it can be found for less than $200.

The second one is the really funny part, though — Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash is not particularly rare, nor should anyone be spending anywhere near $100 on it. In fact, this writer bought a bottle for less than $35 at a grocery store just last week.

You’d think the “biggest advocate” of Jack Daniel’s would have a bit more knowledge of what is and isn’t a rare and expensive Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

After showing off those two last bottles, Michaelis looked at the camera, said “F— your woke-ass company” and emptied them into the pit, lit the fire, flipped a couple of middle fingers at the camera and walked inside.

Here’s the video, in case you’d like to watch for yourself:

This guy is really mad at Jack Danials for going woke.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZHY7sodZD0 — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) April 8, 2023

It’s unclear what Michaelis thought he was accomplishing here — perhaps he believed Jack Daniel’s would be hurt seeing him burn his own property, which he had already paid his own money for. In any case, one thing is certain: Jack Daniel’s and its billions of dollars will be A-OK without Michaelis’ support going forward.

