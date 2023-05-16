Clermont Steep, the 1st James B. Beam Single Malt, Debuts

On Tuesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co., the world’s largest bourbon producer, unveiled its first American single malt whiskey: Clermont Steep.

Clermont Steep is a 5-year-old whiskey distilled and aged in Clermont, Kentucky.

“As a new venture, crafting Clermont Steep has been one of the toughest challenges I have ever faced in the distillery, and I am incredibly proud of where we’ve landed,” eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, Freddie Noe, said in a news release. “This American Single Malt Whiskey is smooth, sweet and incredibly balanced, and it deserves a spot on any whiskey lover’s bar cart, right alongside their bourbons and ryes.”

American single malt whiskey is a category that has exploded in popularity and legitimacy in recent years, and Beam isn’t the first major producer to dip its toe in the single-malt water. In late 2022, Jack Daniel’s released a limited-edition single malt whiskey.

Single malt whiskeys are very popular around the world, most recognizably in Scotland. While most American whiskeys are made of a combination of corn, rye, wheat and/or malted barley, single malt whiskeys are distilled from barley alone. In a news release, Beam described the use of only one grain as “the ultimate creative constraint.”

The potential and growing popularity of the single malt category was a clear driver in Beam’s decision to launch one of its own. Noe developed the whiskey because he recognizes the potential that single malt has in the U.S.

“I’m always looking toward the future of American Whiskey, and the boundless runway in this category intrigued me,” Noe said in a news release. “We don’t just want to participate in American Single Malt Whiskey; we want to help define it for the future of the category.”

Bottled at 94 proof, Clermont Steep American Single Malt Whiskey will launch to select states and online via ReserveBar in June. It will sell for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Clermont Steep American Single Malt Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden honey

Nose: Toasted malt, caramel, toffee

Taste: Vanilla, caramel, whole-grain/cereal

