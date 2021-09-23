James E. Pepper Building 1st Warehouse | Whiskey Raiders

Business is booming for James E. Pepper Distilling Co., so much so that the distillery is building a brand new warehouse to increase its production capacity. The warehouse will be the company’s first.

“We can’t bottle our whiskey fast enough,” owner Amir Peay said in a news release. “By building our own warehouse, James E. Pepper can double production capacity at the historic distillery. We’re proud of the success we’ve experienced in revitalizing this iconic American brand, and we will have some exciting releases coming out in the near future.”

Peay was joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, along with community and company members in late August at the groundbreaking ceremony for the warehouse in Woodford County.

“I’m thrilled to join James E. Pepper Distilling Co. today to break ground on the company’s first warehouse since the brand was reestablished in Central Kentucky,” Beshear said. “This project will help move the company forward and contributes to our thriving bourbon and spirits industry, which has seen significant growth in recent years. This is the start of something special for this company, and it is great to see a well-known brand return to Kentucky.”

Pepper whiskey dates back to 1780. Back in those days, it had two distillery sites, one in Lexington and the other in Versailles. The latter is now occupied by Woodford Reserve. Pepper shut down in the 1960s but reopened in 2017 with the rebuilding of the Lexington site.

