Jessica Alba, Cointreau Launch Catching Up Over Cosmos Kit

Orange liqueur brand Cointreau has partnered with famous actress Jessica Alba to launch a cocktail kit for making Cosmopolitans, called Cointreau Catching Up Over Cosmos.

The kit is available exclusively on U.S. delivery service Sourced Craft Cocktails for $75. The kit contains a 375-milliliter bottle of Cointreau, a 375-milliliter bottle of vodka, non-alcoholic ingredients for both the classic and spicy Cosmopolitan, two Libby Coupe glasses, a cocktail shaker, a jigger and instructions on how to make the cocktails. The kits are available now, and deliveries will begin Nov. 16.

“The holidays are right around the corner and I’m looking forward to celebrating with friends and family while I sip a Cosmopolitan — one of my favorite classic cocktails,” Alba said. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with Cointreau to help bring the holidays to life this year with the Catching Up Over Cosmos cocktail kit, making it even easier to shake up a delicious Cosmopolitan or two.”

The cosmo kit is cool, but we’d also love to see Alba partner with a whiskey brand. Celebrity whiskeys are so frequent these days that they’re hard to keep track of. And we know Alba is a fan of whiskey; in 2015, she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “When in Nashville drink single malt American whiskey y’all.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!