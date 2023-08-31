Joe Montana Announces Whiskey Collection With Gold Bar

Joe Montana is teaming up with San Francisco whiskey brand Gold Bar Spirits Company to release a whiskey collection themed after the renowned 49ers quarterback.

The special-edition whiskey will roll out in September and comprises two blended whiskeys.

“Collaborating with the team at Gold Bar Whiskey to develop this collection has been a fun experience,” Montana said in a news release. “From the unique flavor profiles to the meaningful blend numbers and creative designs, the collection will offer a variety of selections for a gameday beverage, with a twist of nostalgia. I’m looking forward to sharing the whiskey, as well as the experience of Gold Bar’s incredible new Visitor Center here in San Francisco, with fans.”

The two whiskeys will be included in a five-bottle set titled “The Joe Montana Championship Collection.” The collection is mean to highlight Montana’s four championships with the Niners and comes in a custom wood display box. The box set will sell for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

“Gold Bar is made for moments worth celebrating so it made perfect sense to collaborate with one of the most celebrated championship quarterbacks in the history of the game,” Gold Bar Founder and President Elliott Gillespie said in the news release.

About the Gold Bar Whiskey Joe Montana Blends

Gold Bar Whiskey’s Joe Montana Blend No. 273

Distilled from a mashbill of corn, rye and barley and bottled 82 proof, Blend No. 273 is double-casked in red wine barrels, triple-casked in cognac barrels and “raked over toasted oak staves,” according to Gold Bar.

The blend number — 273 — is a reference to the number of touchdown passes Montana threw in the NFL — the 19th-most of any player.

The bottle’s artwork showcases the 49ers’ throwback logo from the 1970s and ’80s, as well as Montana’s signature. The label boasts an illustration depictingMontana’s iconic touchdown celebration in Super Bowl XXIV. The illustration was created by artist and 49ers fan Rita Oak.

Blend No. 273 has a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Gold Bar Whiskey’s Joe Montana Blend No. 117

Blend No. 117 (named for Montana’s career wins in the NFL) will also be known as “Number 16” — Montana’s jersey number with the 49ers and the age statement of the whiskey.

This limited-edition 16-year-old whiskey is bottled at 95 proof, which Gold Bar says is near cask strength.

Blend No. 117 is triple-casked in Cognac barrels and raked over toasted oak staves. This whiskey has a suggested retail price of $149.99.

‘Exciting Product Innovation’: Gold Bar’s ‘The Patch’

Gold Bar worked with adhesive manufacturing company Avery Dennison to develop what it’s calling “The Patch.” Each Joe Montana Collection bottle will have a tag around its neck. The tags will have wearable, iron-on Joe Montana patches and be embedded with near-field-communication chips.

Thanks to these NFC chips, users may tap their phones to the patches and be directed to exclusive Joe Montana content, including a “secret” video of Montana at Gold Bar Distillery preparing his signature cocktail, “The Golden Joe,” made with Gold Bar Whiskey, orange juice, lime juice and ginger beer.

Gold Bar says the slogan “Tap the Patch” will be a “key part” of its marketing campaign around the Montana whiskeys.

About Joe Montana

Widely considered a prime candidate for the title of greatest quarterback of all time until the later years of Tom Brady’s career, Montana played in the NFL from 1979 until 1994, spending all but his final season with the 49ers.

Montana won four Super Bowls with San Francisco, as well as two MVP awards, and a slew of other honors, including leading the league in passing touchdowns and passer ratings twice and in completion percentage five times.

Montana also won a national championship with Notre Dame prior to his NFL career.

About Gold Bar Whiskey

Gold Bar is known for its wine-finished whiskeys. Gold Bar sources its whiskey from an undisclosed producer or producers, and Gold Bar Master Blender Montgomery Paulsen, a second-generation Napa Valley wine maker, blends and finishes the whiskeys for the final product.

Gold Bar Whiskey is available in more than 25 countries.

Gold Bar will open a visitor center, which includes a bar and restaurant, Sept. 15 on Treasure Island in San Francisco. The bar will serve Golden Joe cocktails.

This isn’t Gold Bar’s first 49ers-themed whiskey. It previously released a whiskey to commemorate “the catch,” a key moment in 49ers lore.

