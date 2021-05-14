Just Another Reason to Love Jack Daniel’s | Whiskey Raiders

Jack Daniel’s and the YMCA team up to assist junior-enlisted service members and those with families travel from their military bases to homes around the country with Operation Ride Home.

Join us in raising a toast to our service men and women this Armed Forces Day, May 15. We’re proud to partner with Armed Services YMCA @asymca to support our junior enlisted service members with our Operation Ride Home program. Learn more here: https://t.co/AbzKw5KThd pic.twitter.com/QmZQMMIck0 — Jack Daniel’s (@JackDaniels_US) May 13, 2021

Operation Ride Home began in 2011, and is Jack Daniel’s mission is to raise as much money as possible to assist these heroes with getting home. Over the course of the last ten years, Jack Daniel’s has raised more than $2 million and has helped almost 10,000 military heroes get home for holidays.

Jack Daniel’s says of the program that “During the holidays, many enlisted military members have the opportunity, but not the means, to travel home. Since its beginning in 2011, the Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA have assisted 8,583 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families. Servicemen and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.”

Donate to the program by visiting the site here.

