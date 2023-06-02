Kamiki Whisky Launches First 'Air-Harvested' Water Whiskey

Kamiki Whisky has launched OakPacker Whiskey, an American single malt whiskey infused with air-harvested water for the purpose of focusing on sustainability, according to an article that was published by The Spirits Business on Friday.

This American single malt is the world’s first spirit to implement this process. The whiskey clocks in at 46% ABV.

OakPacker uses cutting-edge technology to collect water directly from the atmosphere, a process that reduces the reliance on traditional water sources.

The whiskey is then non-chill filtered, a process that is considered by many to be to superior to chill filtering, where the spirit is cooled prior to being passed through a filter to remove solids for additional clarity. Some non-chill-filtered whiskies have a cloudier appearance, and certain distillers claim they hold greater complexity, according to Uproxx.

The moniker “OakPacker” was chosen in an attempt to honor squirrels’ roles in growing oak trees. Squirrels are known to bury acorns in the ground, yielding new oak trees for future barrels.

American single malt whiskey is an exciting and rapidly growing category. In April, it was reported that the U.S. Government was poised to give an official definition to the category.

According to the brand, OakPacker has tasting notes of spice-roasted pecans, candied ginger, marzipan, carrot cake, allspice, baked fruit and Italian biscotti.

The finish is said to have milk-chocolate qualities, as well as toasted walnuts and fruit jam.

More on Kamiki Whisky

Kamiki Whisky is the first whisky brand in the world to work with Japanese Cedar finishing casks. Per The Spirits Business, the multi-award-winning brand achieved recognition at The Asian Spirits Masters Competition and the Global Spirits Masters Competitions.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!