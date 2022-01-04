Katy Perry Releases Nonalcoholic Sparkling Aperitif Line

Pop star Katy Perry announced Monday the release of De Soi, a line of nonalcoholic, sparkling aperitifs. “Just in time for SOBERUARY,” she wrote on Instagram, using a term for Dry January that she definitely just made up.

Perry went on to write that the aperitifs are full of “feel-good adaptogens like maca and reishi mushroom.” De Soi, which Perry said on Instagram is meant to help drinkers “create, relax and ease into the night,” comes in three flavors: Golden Hour, with citrus and lemongrass; Champignon Dreams, with reishi mushroom and passion flower; and Purple Lune, with ashwagandha and tart cherry. All three flavors contain green tea.

Consumers can purchase 750-milliliter bottles at drinkdesoi.com for $25 each or a variety pack, which comes with one bottle of each flavor, for $70. The website also offers a subscription service, which allows consumers to save 15% on every order.

A no-alcohol product is much more in-line with Perry’s current image than her old one; now the mother of a one-year-old child, Perry is a few years removed from her old partying, boozing persona. When Perry was unable to drink due to being pregnant with her now-daughter, she discussed wishing she could have a drink.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!