Tennessee Residents Can Get a Free Beer By Picking Up Trash

American
Residents of This State Can Claim Free Beer This Weekend by Picking Up Trash
Jan 21st, 2022, 5:49 pm
Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild and Keep Tennessee Beautiful are teaming up for a “Pick-up for a Pint” event that will give Tennesseeans who help pick up trash a free pint of beer this Saturday.
Here is a list of all of the participating breweries and which Saturday time slot their “Pick-up for a Pint” event will take place.
West Tennessee (all times CST):
- Crosstown Brewing: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Memphis. Register now.
- Memphis Made Brewing: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Memphis. Register now.
- Soul & Spirits Brewery: 3-4 p.m., Memphis. Register now.
Middle Tennessee (all times CST):
- Tennfold Brewing: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nashville. Register now.
- TailGate Brewery: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nashville. Register now.
- East Nashville Beer Works: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nashville. Registration closed.
- Common John Brewing Company: 11 a.m.-noon, Manchester. Register now.
- Harding House Brewing: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- Black Abbey Brewing Company: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- Czann’s Brewery: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- BS Brew Works: 11:30-12:30 p.m., Springfield. Register now.
- Jackalope Brewing Company: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- New Heights Brewing: Noon-1 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- Crazy Gnome Brewery: Noon-1 p.m., Nashville. Register now.
- Mayday Brewery: 12:30-1 p.m., Murfreesboro. Register now.
- Half Batch Brewing Company: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Register now.
East Tennessee (all times EST):
- Wanderlinger Brewing: 9-11 a.m., Chattanooga. Register now.
- Chattanooga Brewing: 10-11 a.m., Chattanooga. Register now.
- Blackberry Farm Brewery: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Maryville. Register now.
- Printshop Beer & Alliance Brewing: 11:30-12:30 p.m., Knoxville. Registration closed.
- Johnson City Brewing: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Johnson City. Register now.
Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!