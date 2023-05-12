 Laws Whiskey House to Make 1 Fan 'Distiller for a Day' |
This Colorado Distillery Is Giving Away an Experience to Make 1 Whiskey Fan a ‘Distiller for a Day’

David MorrowMay 12th, 2023, 3:52 pm
Laws Whiskey House

Laws Whiskey House founder and President Al Laws works at the Laws Whiskey House distillery. (Photo: Laws Whiskey House)

On Thursday, Denver, Colorado whiskey producer Laws Whiskey House announced a sweepstakes called “Distiller for a Day.”

One winner and a companion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Denver. While there, the winner will be treated to an opportunity to make whiskey alongside the Laws Whiskey House distilling and blending team.

During the trip, the winners will receive private tours of the Laws Whiskey House facilities with hands-on opportunities to mill, cook, ferment, distill, blend and bottle whiskey. They will have a chance to dine out with the Laws team and “experience the city of Denver like a local.” which This include tickets to a concert, comedy show or play, based on scheduling.

The experience includes roundtrip economy-class airfare, transportation, a two-night hotel stay, meals, spending money and a gift bag of Laws Whiskey House merchandise, such as a hat, T-shirt, sweatshirt, flask and tasting glasses.

The contest is open now and runs through Aug. 31. A winner will be selected at random around Sept. 4. The trip can be redeemed anytime between Sept. 17 and Nov. 17 as scheduling permits.

The contest may be entered here by logging in via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter. All U.S. residents aged 21 years or older at the time of entry may enter.

About Laws Whiskey House

Founded in 2011, Laws Whiskey House focuses on crafting whiskey exclusively from heirloom and heritage grains.

Laws Whiskey House’s core collection of whiskey comprises Four Grain Straight Bourbon, San Luis Valley Straight Rye, and bottled-in-bond and cask-strength versions of each of those whiskeys.

The brand also regularly drops limited releases, such as Origins Series Intention and Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey Bonded.

David Morrow



