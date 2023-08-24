Westward Brings Back Sourdough Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

Westward Whiskey, a distillery based out of Portland, Oregon, has released the second edition of its Artisan Sourdough Whiskey. The brand’s latest release is its third Whisky Club release of 2023. The whiskey is a collaboration between the distillery and James Beard Award-winning baker Ken Forkish. One More Dram shared news of the release Thursday.

Westward’s Sourdough Whiskey was initially released in 2020. The whiskey incorporates Forkish’s sourdough levain instead of the pale ale yeast it typically uses. The 2023 release clocks in at 90 proof and can be purchased as a whiskey club exclusive directly from the distillery’s website for $100.

The latest release is a blend of four vintages from across the years.

Westward claims the 2023 release “builds on the success” of 2020’s inaugural release. The 2020 ferment was considered “by far the longest and most challenging ferment we’ve achieved to date,” Westward Whiskey Head Distiller Miles Munroe told Imbibe in September 2020.

The 2023 release is for Westward’s quarterly Whiskey Club, which features offerings from the distillery. Membership to the club is free, and those who join can elect to only pay for the whiskey that is purchased. In addition to offering members access to rare offerings from the distillery, interested parties receive tickets to Westward’s pick-up parties and events.

The brand is no stranger to experimentation and released a whiskey finished for 14 months in Grand Cru Sauternes casks, which we reviewed here.

Westward x Ken’s Artisan Sourdough Whiskey 2023 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Rye spice, vanilla wafer, peppermint, heather honey.

Taste: Creamy butterscotch, minty spice, earthy, herbaceous.

Finish: Stone fruit, chocolate, vanilla bean.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!