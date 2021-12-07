Why LeBron James Drinks Wine 'Pretty Much Every Day'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Even as he approaches 37, James remains one of the best players in the NBA. Similar to Tom Brady, still one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks at age 44, James takes meticulous care of his body, devoting $1.5 million per year to his health.

One regular part of the superstar’s stringent diet? Red wine.

James once told ESPN that he drinks wine almost daily.

“I’ve heard it’s good for the heart. Listen, I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking wine pretty much every day. Whatever it is, I’ll take it,” he told ESPN.

Some research indeed suggests wine in moderation is good for the heart.

In 2015, James sent a $2,500 bottle of wine to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as remuneration for losing a bet over a football game.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!