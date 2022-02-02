LeBron James Unveils New Lobos 1707 Tequila Bottle Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Los Angeles Lakers star and one of the greatest basketball players of all time LeBron James took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a new bottle design for his Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal brand’s Extra Añejo Tequila, which Lobos 1707 calls the “MVP and crown jewel” of its portfolio.

In the Instagram post, James posted a picture of himself, wearing each of his four championship rings, posing alongside the new bottle. He also posted a video showing off the new bottle, which he called “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful” in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lobos 1707 Tequila (@lobos1707)

According to a news release from Lobos 1707, the new bottle design, which features “features an elongated, humanesque vessel adorned with the Lobos 1707 wolf logo now molded into the glass,” will hit shelves later this month.

A 750-milliliter bottle of Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo sells for $159 on ReserveBar. The tequila is aged for three years in American white oak barrels and finished in Pedro Ximénez wine barrels.

Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tasting Notes

Nose: Deeply expressive and perfectly aromatic. Fragrant of rich agave, with sherry, citrus and tobacco tones.

Taste: Transcends from citrus to oak and sherry, with a hint of molasses.

Serving recommendation: Savor, best neat or on the rocks

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!