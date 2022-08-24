Freddie Noe Releases 6th Whiskey in 'Little Book' Series

Freddie Noe on Wednesday announced the sixth whiskey in his annual, limited-release series Little Book. Chapter 6 is titled “To The Finish.” Noe is the eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery,

“From generation to generation, the kitchen has always been a place where my family comes together to share traditions including my dad teaching me to cure meat and working to perfect my grandfather’s sausage recipe. These memories ultimately led to my pursuits around the grill,” Noe said in a news release. “My love for cooking and grilling, along with my obvious love of whiskey, has inspired my work in the rackhouse, and you’ll see that poured into Chapter 6.”

“To The Finish” is available nationwide in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $124.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

According to the news release, Noe employs the traditional method of smoking hardwoods to create various aromas and flavors in his cooking. He brings that same method to making whiskey, using wood staves and barrel techniques for Chapter 6.

“To The Finish” is bottled at 117.45 and features “flavors of rich toasted grain with hints of smoke,” according to the brand.

“To The Finish” is a blend of five whiskeys: Four 4-year-old straight malt whiskeys and a 5-year Kentucky straight bourbon. The straight malt whiskeys all start as the same American single malt whiskey before being aged with different wood staves and barrel techniques. After the individual agings, the liquids are blended back together. The 5-year-old bourbon is added to create the final blend.

The Blends That Go Into Little Book Chapter 6 ‘To The Finish,’ Via the Brand

The 4-year-old Straight Malt Whiskey finished with cherrywood staves adds a unique presence of dried fruit notes, offering a touch of sweetness. The cherrywood also delivers the rich, deep amber color of the final blend.

The 4-year-old Straight Malt Whiskey finished with applewood smoked barrels complements the whiskey by pulling out the savory toasted grain notes with subtle smokiness.

The 4-year-old Straight Malt Whiskey finished in hickory smoked barrels brings out the more apparent smokiness in the final blend, complementing the sweetness brought forward by the cherry and applewood components.

The 4-year-old Straight Malt Whiskey finished with maplewood staves gives a rounded finish to the whiskey, ultimately complementing the overall blend.

Finally, the 5-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon creates a balance throughout by adding in the classic warm, sweet bourbon notes. This brings the full blend together and allows the nuances of each treatment to shine.

“With each release of Little Book, I strive to bring any curious whiskey drinker along for the journey as I explore different flavors, aging, and blending methods,” Noe sId. “For this chapter, I hope to open people’s eyes to a whiskey that has a taste bigger than its individual components, and a flavor that’s inspired from generations of curing, grilling and distilling.”

In May, James B. Beam announced that Freddie Noe would join his father, Fred Noe, as master distiller, giving the company two master distillers for the first time.

