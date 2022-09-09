Lost Lantern Unveils Fall 2022 Collection | Whiskey Raiders

Independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern announced its Fall 2022 collection Thursday, featuring five limited-edition single-cask whiskeys from Boulder Spirits in Colorado, Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa, Copperworks Distilling in Washington and Breuckelen Distilling in New York.

Beginning Sept. 21, Lost Lantern’s Fall 2022 single cask collection will be available for sale from LostLanternWhiskey.com, Seelbachs.com and select retailers in California and Alberta, Canada.

Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, Lost Lantern’s co-founders, decided to focus on a theme of “discovery” when they selected the whiskeys for this Collection.

“All the single casks in this collection come from distilleries that are locally or regionally beloved and very highly regarded, but not that widely available outside of their home markets,” Polonski said in a news release. “With this collection, we want to help whiskey drinkers discover some really unique whiskies from distilleries they may have heard of, but not been able to actually get their hands on until now.”

Lost Lantern Fall 2022 Single Cask Collection Lineup

2022 Single Cask #12: Boulder Spirits Peated Colorado Single Malt Whiskey

Made from 100% peated Scottish barley, this whiskey was aged for five years in new oak. It’s said to be heavily peated and smoky, with flavors of smoked figs, bacon-wrapped dates, bitter orange marmalade and fresh-baked brownies.

Suggested Retail Price: $130

2022 Single Cask #13: Cedar Ridge Iowa 5-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Made from a mashbill comprising 74% corn, 14% rye and 12% malted barley, this is a straight bourbon whiskey that was aged for five years and bottled at 123.08 Proof. Its tasting notes include white flowers and vanilla on the nose, a complex palate with white chocolate and baking spice and a very long finish.

Suggested Retail Price: $100

2022 Single Cask #14: Cedar Ridge Iowa 6-Year-Old Straight Malted Rye Whiskey

This 120.3-proof 6-year-old whiskey has a mashbill made up of 51% malted rye, 34% rye, 12% corn and 3% malted barley. It it said to have a citrusy nose, with lemon, custard and a rich depth on the palate.

Suggested Retail Price: $90

2022 Single Cask #15: Copperworks Distilling Washington Single Malt (Single Farm, Single Variety)

This single malt was made from a single variety of barley called Baronesse, which was grown on a single farm, the family-owned Joseph’s Grainery in Colfax, Washington. The Seattle-area distillery works with local farms to source its grains, leading to whiskies that are intended to reflect the climate of the Pacific Northwest. Aged for three years in new oak casks and bottled at 116.9 proof, it features vanilla and white pepper on the nose and lavender, oak and saltwater taffy on the palate.

Suggested Retail Price: $100

2022 Single Cask #16: Breuckelen Distilling 8-Year-Old New York Malted Wheat Whiskey

This wheat whiskey from Brooklyn, New York-based Breuckelen Distilling is made with 100% malted red wheat. The 8-year-old single cask is said to have a deep, rich and powerful flavor but a soft texture, with notes of rich oak, chocolate banana bread, cranberry teacake and ginger spice. This is the oldest single cask Lost Lantern has released to date and is bottled at 138.9 proof.

Suggested Retail Price: $120

