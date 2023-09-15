Lost Lantern Releases Hotly Anticipated Fall 2023 Collection

On Wednesday, independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern announced the latest lineup for its Fall 2023 Single Cask Collection, featuring offerings from Balcones Distilling, Smooth Ambler, New Riff and Corbin Cash, according to Breaking Bourbon.

The independent bottler with a focus on “shining a light on the independent spirit,” Lost Lantern features non-chill-filtered offerings from indie whiskey producers bottled at cask strength for its Fall 2023 collection. Lost Lantern’s Fall 2023 Single Cask Collection will be available for purchase at the brand’s website and at Seelbachs.

When asked about the selection, Lost Lantern Cofounder Nora Ganley-Roper shared the brand’s reasons for its 2023 choices as being “deeply rooted in [our] customer’s desires.”

The bottling company chooses to work with single casks as an homage to the tradition of independent bottlers from Scotland.

In June, Lost Lantern launched its summer collection, an eight-bourbon release from seven distilleries. The collection featured offerings from Frey Ranch, Still Austin and many other rising-star whiskey brands.

Lost Lantern Fall 2023 Single Cask Collection

Lost Lantern Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt Finished in a Peated Whiskey Cask

Diageo-owned Balcones Distillery is based out of an old welding shop in Waco, Texas. Balcones believes in using quality ingredients for its whiskeys and pushing them to the forefront.

Just 241 bottles are available of this 120.4-proof expression. With a suggested retail price of $100, this whiskey is made exclusively from Golden Promise malted barley, a very popular varietal. The whiskey was aged for three years in new oak and finished for 20 months in a cask that previously aged a peated single malt.

Lost Lantern Smooth Ambler West Virginia Straight Bourbon

Smooth Ambler prides itself on the use of “Appalachian know-how” and creating whiskeys with a West Virginian sensibility. The Greenbrier County brand was founded in 2009 and claims to focus on producing accessible, easy-drinking whiskeys.

This release is exceedingly limited, with just 87 bottles available. The 121.4-proof whiskey with a suggested retail price of $100 was distilled and aged in the hills of West Virginia at the distillery. The bourbon rested in a 53-gallon char 4 cask for six years and was made from Smooth Ambler’s signature high-rye bourbon mashbill.

Lost Lantern Corbin Cash California Straight Rye Whiskey 7 Years Old

California-based Corbin Cash is made by the Souza family and specializes in both sweet potato spirits and rye whiskeys. The Souza family has owned farmland in the San Joaquin Valley for over 100 years and prides itself in “farm-to-bottle” spirits.

Just 146 bottles are available of Corbin Cash’s Straight Rye Whiskey, which clocks in at a hot and heavy 129.8 proof. With a suggested retail price of $120, the whiskey is made exclusively from 100% Merced rye and was aged for seven years in a 53-gallon barrel at a level 5 char.

Lost Lantern New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The only producer in this collection from Kentucky, New Riff is all about a subversive twist on Kentucky bourbon production. The brand was established in 2014 and has since blown up in terms of popularity. Despite all the press, New Riff still likes to think small and wants to keep it that way, with a focus on becoming one of the “best small distilleries” it can be, according to the brand.

The Lost Lantern New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon clocks in at 116.2 proof and hosts a suggested retail price of $90. Just 196 bottles are available of this bourbon, which hosts a mashbill of 65% corn, 30% rye and 5% malted barley. The whiskey spent four years in a 53-gallon char 4 barrel.

Lost Lantern Andalusia Whiskey Co. Triple Distilled Texas Single Malt

Andalusia Whiskey Co. is based in the Texas Hill Country. The brand prides itself on “grain to glass” production and distills all of its whiskeys in a hand-crafted copper pot still.

This American single malt is Lost Lantern’s inaugural release from Andalusia, the hard-to-find Texas distillery. The whiskey is composed of 100% malted barley and was triple-distilled in a copper pot still. The Texas Single Malt was aged in new oak for three years and clocks in at 105.2 proof. With a suggested retail price of $100, just 177 bottles are available.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!