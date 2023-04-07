 Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series Launches With 3 Single Malts
Independent Whiskey Bottler Lost Lantern to Showcase Blending Skills With Single Distillery Series

David MorrowApr 7th, 2023, 7:09 pm
Lost Lantern Single Distillery

The Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series is here. (Photo: Lost Lantern)

On Tuesday, Independent American whiskey bottler Lost Lantern unveiled the Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series.

Unlike Lost Lantern’s Single Cask releases, which comprise bottlings from multiple distilleries, the Single Distillery Series will be single-bottle releases of whiskeys blended from stocks from individual distilleries. This new series will give Lost Lantern an opportunity to show that it can blend as well as select.

The Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series will debut April 26 with three American single malt whiskeys: “Gentle Giant” Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt, “Desert Dessert” Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt and “Mega Mesquite” Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt. Each whiskey is priced at $100 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The releases will be available for purchase online at LostLanternWhiskey.com and Seelbachs.com, as well as at select retailers in California, New York and Alberta, Canada.

Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series April 2023 Whiskey Releases

The following three whiskeys are the first releases in the Lost Lantern Single Distillery Series

Lost Lantern ‘Gentle Giant’ Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt

This single malt is composed of whiskeys aged in European oak casks, an ex-bourbon barrel and ex-apple brandy casks. It is bottled at 115.2 proof, and 1,100 bottles will be available.

Lost Lantern ‘Desert Dessert’ Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

Bottled at 113.8 proof, this whiskey is made with Whiskey Del Bac’s mesquite-smoked mashbill and partly finished in Sauternes and Pineau des Charentes casks. Four hundred and fifty bottles will be available.

Lost Lantern ‘Mega Mesquite’ Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

A blend of three heavily mesquite-smoked casks, this is the most limited of the series, with only 180 bottles available. It is also the highest-proof of the trio, at 120.

While this first release in the Single Distillery Series is composed solely of single malts, Lost Lantern said future releases will range across all styles of American whiskey. The series will continue later this year.

David Morrow

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

