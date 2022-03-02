Lost Lantern Unveils Spring Single Cask Whiskey Collection

On Monday, independent American Whiskey Bottler Lost Lantern unveiled its spring 2022 Single Cask Collection of four whiskeys from distilleries across the U.S. This batch features whiskeys from Smooth Ambler in West Virginia, Westward in Oregon, Frey Ranch Distillery in Nevada and Spirit Works in California.

Beginning March 9, the Spring 2022 single cask collection will be available for sale on LostLanternWhiskey.com and

Seelbachs.com. All offerings are bottled at cask strength, non-chill-filtered and have natural color.

“This group of distilleries is continually pushing the boundaries of American whiskey and exploring new ways of making whiskey in many different forms,” said Lost Lantern co-founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski. “The Spring Collection includes our first single casks from Frey Ranch, one of the only estate distilleries in the country, and Westward, one of the creators of modern American single malt, as well as our second Smooth Ambler West Virginia wheated bourbon and a unique sloe gin-finished rye whiskey from Spirit Works in California.”

Lost Lantern Spring 2022 Single Cask Collection Lineup

Smooth Ambler West Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes: With toasted almond, white chocolate and cranberries on the nose, the palate is rich and spicy, with clove, black cherry and dep oak flavors

Proof: Natural cask strength 123

Quantity: 195 bottles

Suggested retail price: $80

Age: 5 years

Westward Oregon Single Malt Finished in a Chardonnay Cask

Tasting Notes: A structured and well rounded palate, with hints of white flowers, toasted pecans and fresh pears

Proof: Natural cask strength 120.9

Quantity: 272 bottles

Suggested retail price: $130

Age: 4 years

Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Four Grain Straight Bourbon

Tasting Notes: Spicy, earthy fruit flavors, with notes of black cherry and caramel vanilla creams

Proof: Natural cask strength 123.9

Quantity: 188 bottles

Suggested retail price: $100

Age: 5 years

Spirit Works California Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Sloe Gin Cask

Tasting Notes: The finish adds complex flavors of strawberry, raspberry and juniper to the underlying spice, vanilla and oak notes, making this whiskey similar in flavor to the Boulevardier cocktail.

Proof: Natural cask strength 113

Quantity: 207 bottles

Suggested retail price: $100

Age: 3 years

Check out Lost Lantern’s five-bottle fall 2021 collection, released in October, here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!