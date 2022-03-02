Lost Lantern Unveils Spring Single Cask Whiskey Collection

Lost Lantern Unveils Spring Collection of 4 Single Cask Whiskeys From Distilleries Across America
On Monday, independent American Whiskey Bottler Lost Lantern unveiled its spring 2022 Single Cask Collection of four whiskeys from distilleries across the U.S. This batch features whiskeys from Smooth Ambler in West Virginia, Westward in Oregon, Frey Ranch Distillery in Nevada and Spirit Works in California.
Beginning March 9, the Spring 2022 single cask collection will be available for sale on LostLanternWhiskey.com and
Seelbachs.com. All offerings are bottled at cask strength, non-chill-filtered and have natural color.
“This group of distilleries is continually pushing the boundaries of American whiskey and exploring new ways of making whiskey in many different forms,” said Lost Lantern co-founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski. “The Spring Collection includes our first single casks from Frey Ranch, one of the only estate distilleries in the country, and Westward, one of the creators of modern American single malt, as well as our second Smooth Ambler West Virginia wheated bourbon and a unique sloe gin-finished rye whiskey from Spirit Works in California.”
Lost Lantern Spring 2022 Single Cask Collection Lineup
Smooth Ambler West Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Tasting Notes: With toasted almond, white chocolate and cranberries on the nose, the palate is rich and spicy, with clove, black cherry and dep oak flavors
Proof: Natural cask strength 123
Quantity: 195 bottles
Suggested retail price: $80
Age: 5 years
Westward Oregon Single Malt Finished in a Chardonnay Cask
Tasting Notes: A structured and well rounded palate, with hints of white flowers, toasted pecans and fresh pears
Proof: Natural cask strength 120.9
Quantity: 272 bottles
Suggested retail price: $130
Age: 4 years
Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Four Grain Straight Bourbon
Tasting Notes: Spicy, earthy fruit flavors, with notes of black cherry and caramel vanilla creams
Proof: Natural cask strength 123.9
Quantity: 188 bottles
Suggested retail price: $100
Age: 5 years
Spirit Works California Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Sloe Gin Cask
Tasting Notes: The finish adds complex flavors of strawberry, raspberry and juniper to the underlying spice, vanilla and oak notes, making this whiskey similar in flavor to the Boulevardier cocktail.
Proof: Natural cask strength 113
Quantity: 207 bottles
Suggested retail price: $100
Age: 3 years
Check out Lost Lantern’s five-bottle fall 2021 collection, released in October, here.
Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!