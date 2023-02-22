Lost Lantern Unveils Spring 2023 Single Cask Collection

On Tuesday, independent American whiskey bottler Lost Lantern announced its latest single-cask collection, composed of four whiskeys — two American single malts, one bourbon and one rye — from three distilleries.

Three of the whiskeys are 7 years old, while the fourth has been aged eight years.

“Distilleries that began experimenting and exploring new ideas a decade or more ago have now proven that those ideas work,” Lost Lantern founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski said in a news release. “Once, Pacific Northwest single malt, estate-grown rye whiskey, and thriving urban distilleries were just intriguing ideas with a lot of potential. But today, they have become realities, thanks to years of dedicated effort and commitment on the part of the country’s most innovative distilleries. The Spring 2023 Collection is emblematic of the growing maturity of innovation in the American whiskey world.”

Lost Lantern’s Spring 2023 Single Cask Collection will be available for sale starting March 1 on LostLanternWhiskey.com, Seelbachs.com and at select retailers in California and Alberta, Canada.

The Lost Lantern Spring 2023 Single Cask Collection Details

Westland Distillery American Single Malt 7 Years Old

This is Lost Lantern’s first release from Westland, an exciting distillery hailing from Washington. Westland is one of the pioneers helming the burgeoning American single malt whiskey movement. This whiskey was distilled from Westland’s five-malt recipe, aged for seven years and bottled at 105.7 proof. Two hundred and fifteen bottles of this whiskey will be available at a suggested retail price of $130.

Tasting notes, via Lost Lantern: Fresh, creamy, warm, and malty, with balanced notes of grain and oak and flavors of rich vanilla and caramel creams

Westland Distillery American Single Malt Finished in a Red Wine Cask 8 Years Old

Distilled from the same five-malt mashbill as the first Westland cask, this whiskey was aged for five years in new oak and then finished for three years in a Washington Cabernet Sauvignon wine cask. Bottled at 107.68 proof, one hundred and eighty-five bottles of this whiskey will be available at a suggested retail price of $140.

Tasting notes, via Lost Lantern: Soft and rounded with a lot of spice, it has flavors of black raspberry, soft oak, apple cider donuts, and black cherry ice cream.

Watershed Distillery Ohio Straight Bourbon Whiskey 7 Years Old

Aged five years in Ohio and then two additional years in Vermont by Lost Lantern, this bourbon was bottled at a powerful 132.2 proof. With only 65 bottles produced, this release is extremely limited, even for Lost Lantern’s standard. It will retail for a suggested price of $120.

Tasting notes, via Lost Lantern: It has a rich, full oak flavor, with notes of baking spice, vanilla sweetness, and fresh oatmeal raisin cookies.

Corbin Cash California Straight Rye Whiskey 7 Years Old

Made from 100% Merced rye grown on the farm of the Souza family, which owns Corbin Cash, this rye whiskey was aged for seven years in a heavily charred new oak barrel. Lost Lantern’s oldest rye release to date, Corbin Cash California Straight Rye Whiskey 7 Years Old is bottled at 128.72 proof and priced at $120. The release comprises 217 bottles.

Tasting notes, via Lost Lantern: It is fresh and minty, with notes of sweet chocolate, delicate oak, and wintergreen.

