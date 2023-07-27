Lynyrd Skynyrd Debuts Hell House Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

Fans of rock ‘n’ roll and whiskey were given something to be excited about Thursday with the announcement of Hell House Whiskey, a brand from the iconic American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. The partnership with craft whiskey maker Bespoken Spirits has led to an American whiskey launch just in time for the band’s 50th anniversary, which was announced in a news release on Thursday.

Hell House was named after the cabin where the band’s original members, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and their bandmates spent time making music day and night for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s devout fanbase. The band is led by Johnny Van Zant after his big brother, Ronnie Van Zant, died in a plane crash in 1977.

“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynrd, seeing people love this music and now being able to raise a glass of our very own Hell House Whiskey together. It’s a toast to the timeless spirit of rock and roll!” Johnny Van Zant said in a news release.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has released 14 studio albums, plus many other singles, live albums and more during its tenure. Hell House Whiskey is a “tribute to this musical journey,” according to the brand.

Bespoken Spirits is a craft whiskey maker that practices specialized wood finishing techniques using less wood, water and energy than other whiskeys. The brand has crafted over 5,000 different whiskey variations.

“We are honored to collaborate with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the creation of Hell House Whiskey,” CEO of Bespoken Spirits Peter Iglesias said. “This partnership is a true fusion of legendary rock and roll and visionary whiskey craftsmanship. Hell House whiskey captures the essence of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s indomitable spirit, and through our expertise and innovative techniques, we have crafted a whiskey that is as bold, timeless and unforgettable as their music.”

Hell House Whiskey is available online for $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The band is currently on a North America Tour with the band ZZ Top, who coincidentally has its own whiskey – Tres Hombres. The hyped Texas whiskey sold out within minutes of its highly-publicized launch, and to read our review of Tres Hombres, click here.

Hell House Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch and allspice

Taste: Cotton candy sweetness and floral hints of rose and lavender

Finish: Oak-driven, sweet, spicy and lingering

