St. Paul Man Shot With Own Gun After Confronting Booze Thief

A 44-year-old man was killed with his own gun Dec. 27 at Big Discount Liquor in St. Paul, Minnesota, prosecutors said.

A criminal complaint claims Kenneth Davis Jr., a regular of the store, confronted a man he witnessed concealing vodka without paying for it, and took the bottle from him. The man told Davis he had a gun and began digging in his backpack. Davis replied that he had a license, according to the complaint, and flashed his gun at the man.

The thief, 49-year-old Trinis D. Edwards, took a swing at Davis. The men then “tussled” as they went out the door, and Davis’ gun fell to the ground. Edwards picked it up, shot Davis twice and fled without the vodka, according to the Star Tribune.

Authorities arrested Edwards on Saturday after finding him at a Motel 6. A woman with him, who told police she had been engaged to Edwards at one point, left the room, but Edwards refused to leave the bathroom until officers forced open the door and arrested him.

The woman said Edwards told her that he shot someone in self-defense. “It was him or me,” she recalled him telling her, according to the complaint.

According to the Star Tribune, court records show that Edwards has a criminal history consisting of five convictions for violating no-contact orders, four for domestic assault, two for weapons offenses and one each for forgery, fleeing police, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, assault and drunken driving.

