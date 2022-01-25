Martha Stewart Unveils new Chardonnay, Blesses Ice in Wine

Move over, Snoop Dogg. 19 Crimes is shaking things up with the addition of Martha Stewart to its wine lineup. The iconic businesswoman and lifestyle guru has lent her name and expertise to a Chardonnay that’s available nationwide for $11.99.

Martha told People Magazine that she never liked oaky, buttery Chardonnay, “I thought Chardonnay in America needed a little bit of a redesign,” She said of her search for the ideal Chardonnay. She said she wanted to redefine Chardonnay in America to create a “very palatable white wine that would sell like crazy”.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Martha’s Chard in partnership with 19 Crimes,” Stewart said. “The world didn’t need just another chardonnay, so I created one that is clean, crisp, and flavorful without being too heavy or oaky. It pairs perfectly with my delicious recipes or can be enjoyed on its own. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Stewart is breaking the mold on the “acceptable” way to consume wine by doing something some connoisseurs might turn their noses up at.

“I will put ice in my wine,” Stewart told PEOPLE. “I extend the glass quite a bit by the addition of ice cubes.” “Nobody minds it anymore, even fine winemakers,” She said. “I met the man who makes the best Sauterne, and he encouraged me to add ice to it!”

Martha’s Chardonnay joins a long lineup of wine from 19 Crimes, a brand that celebrates the “infamous” with its own bottles, including her longtime friend Snoop Dogg. Of the collaboration, the company said: “Just like her creative collaborator and friend Snoop, Martha Stewart also embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – disruption and culture creation. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome another absolute icon of modern American culture to the 19 Crimes family.”

The addition of Martha Stewart to the 19 Crimes wine lineup is a move that could shake up the industry, especially with her twist on Chardonnay. Her expertise in food and lifestyle makes her an ideal partner for this brand, which has been bringing innovation to its products since it was founded by three friends from Australia. It seems as though they’ve found a perfect match with their latest business venture.

