Metallica Launches BLACKENED 72 Seasons Whiskey

Metalheads and whiskey lovers alike received news to be excited about Wednesday. The American heavy metal band Metallica launched a limited-release whiskey dubbed 72 Seasons for its signature spirits brand, BLACKENED American Whiskey. Metal Planet Music reported on the launch. The limited-edition expression is a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskeys finished in “sonically enhanced” brandy casks.

The whiskey uses the brand’s trademarked “BLACK NOISE” aging process. The album “72 Seasons” was played as the spirit aged in brandy casks. The band has a history of aging its whiskeys to music. The brand claims the low-hertz sound waves cause the aging whiskey to vibrate within the casks, enhancing wood compounds and flavors. The metal band aged its rye release to the album “Ride the Lightning” in April 2022.

“BLACKENED was created as a way for us to connect with our fans and whiskey connoisseurs,” Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich said. “This batch does exactly that. We know our fans have been waiting a long time for new music, and we want to celebrate this release with them in every possible way we can. This album is as much theirs as it is ours, and we’re excited to unveil this commemorative release of BLACKENED.”

The original recipe for BLACKENED Whiskey was created by founding master distiller Dave Pickerell, who died in 2018. The project is currently being helmed by master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich.

“It’s kind of like we’re bottling key Metallica memories with these limited-release batches,” said Rob Dietrich Blackened’s Master Distiller and Blender. “We did it with ‘S&M2’ and ‘The Black Album’ and now we’re doing it in a really fun way to celebrate ’72 Seasons.’ Just like with those other collectible packs, this special release features the same award-winning blend of bourbons and ryes that all whiskey drinkers will appreciate, whether it is their first sip of BLACKENED, 72nd or beyond. I’m very excited to share this experience with the band and the fans.”

Metallica released the album “72 Seasons” on April 14. The 12-track album has been met with positive reviews. Pitchfork described the band’s latest release as delivering “everything you could possibly want from a Metallica album in 2023, and so much more on top of that.”

BLACKENED Limited Edition 72 Seasons Tasting Notes

Aroma: Burnt caramel, oak and honey.

Palate: Honey, cinnamon, allspice, dark fruit, clove and mint.

Finish: Long and smooth, slightly creamy with hints of butterscotch.

