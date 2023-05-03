Metallica Debuts Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength Nationwide

On Wednesday, Blackened Whiskey announced a full North American rollout of its cask-strength whiskey. Blackened’s previous cask-strength expressions were extremely limited and not regularly released.

Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength will launch to the U.S. and Canada, beginning with Volume 01.

Like the original Blackened Whiskey, Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength is a blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys that is finished in brandy casks.

Each volume of Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength is a unique batch limited in quantity.

“I absolutely love cask strength whiskey,” Blackened Whiskey Master Distiller and Blender Rob Dietrich said in a news release. “You are drinking; unfiltered, uncut and born straight from the barrel with one unapologetic purpose – to be savored.”

Fittingly for whiskey from a rock band, Blackened Whiskey uses a patent-pending process called “Black Noise Sonic Enhancement” in the aging of its whiskey. Black Noise produces low-hertz sound waves, which causes the aging whiskey to reverberate, which Blackened says “measurably releas[es] wood compounds and flavors.”

“When creating BLACKENED, we didn’t want to create just another whiskey,” Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo said. “Our goal was to create something unique and refined that would appeal to even the top notch whiskey experts. We are so proud of Rob’s latest accolades with Rye The Lightning receiving the #14 spot on Whisky Advocate’s Top Whiskies of 2022. We know fans are going to be excited for the release of BLACKENED Whiskey Cask Strength, starting with the newly released Volume 01.”

Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength is available now at a suggested retail price of $69.99.

Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Rolled oats, vanilla wafer, fig, maple sugar and toffee

Taste: Walnut, caramel and vanilla creme

Finish: Brown sugar, ancho chile and cinnamon spice finish.

