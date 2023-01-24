Michter's Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey Returns

On Tuesday, Kentucky whiskey distillery Michter’s announced the return of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash. This will be the fourth time Michter’s has released the rare expression and the first since 2019.

Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey was originally planned to ship in late 2022 but was delayed due to supply chain issues involving the packaging of the whiskey, according to Michter’s. Bottled at 112.8 proof, Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey 2022 will be extremely limited, with only 328 bottles released. Shipping will commence in February.

Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey 2022 Edition is a blend of seven whiskeys ranging from 12 to over thirty years old.

“This whiskey is an exploratory journey of aged bourbons and ryes blended to perfection that leaves your palate captivated with its bold elegance,” Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson said in a news release. “I am thrilled with this release and very proud of the Michter’s team and our efforts to produce the best American Whiskey.”

This whiskey will sell for a suggested retail price of $6,000. With only 328 bottles available, it will undoubtedly be re-sold on secondary markets for much higher prices. For reference, the 2019 edition of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash is available online for between $20,000 and $40,000.

Each bottle of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash 2022 Edition comes packaged in a gift box that has a drawer containing a letter signed by Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee.

“This is the second time that I have had the honor of working with our team to produce a Michter’s Celebration release,” McKee said. “This edition contains whiskeys personally selected by me from seven extraordinary barrels: three of them Kentucky straight bourbon and four of them Kentucky straight rye.”

Michter’s first released Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey in 2013.

