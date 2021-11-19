Ohio pub Raffling off Tasting of a $45,000 Midleton Whiskey

Gormley’s Pub in Rocky River, Ohio, made a major purchase, acquiring a bottle of 46-year-old Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2 for about $45,000. Only 70 bottles of the Irish whiskey were produced, making it the rarest bottle of Irish whiskey to ever be opened in Ohio, according to Gormley’s.

On Dec. 6 and 7, the pub will host the Midleton Festival of Whiskeys, during which 20 attendees will be able to taste the rare whiskey. Twenty tickets are available for the tasting at $2,350 each. If you don’t want to drop two grand on the tasting, however, you still have a chance. Gormley’s is raffling off 200 tickets at $50 apiece. One winning ticketholder will be selected to receive a seat at both nights of the Midleton Festival of Whiskeys.

Tickets are available in person at Gormley’s Pub and The Irish Barber during business hours, or by calling Sean Gormley at (440) 554-3530.

The festival is being held in conjunction with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and will raise funds for Malachi House in Cleveland, which helps better the lives of the terminally ill.

The Festival

On Dec. 6, “a never-before assembled lineup of several of the best Irish whiskeys currently available will sampled in a special event,” according to the festival’s website. The whiskeys are Green Spot, Yellow Spot, Red Spot, Blue Spot, Redbreast Lustau, Redbreast 12, Redbreast 15 and Redbreast 21. The whiskeys will be accompanied by food, and a raffle will be held to win “amazing whiskey prizes and swag to raise additional vital funds for Malachi House.”

Tickets for Night 1 cost $135 but, according to WKYC, are sold out.

On Dec. 7, Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2 will be cracked open and tasted by the 20 participants. These are the tickets going for $2,350. Purchasing the tickets for Night 2 also grants buyers access to the first night.

If all 19 available tickets for Night 2 sell, plus each of the 200 raffle tickets, Gormley’s will make $54,650, nearly $15,000 more than it paid for the bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2. If all goes well, the expensive purchase will have been a savvy business move.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2 Tasting Notes

Proof: 107.2

Nose: The first Impression is a vibrant, fruity bouquet intertwined with a pleasing hint of exotic spices and soft sweetness. Decades of maturing in seasoned oak casks add a woody definition to the initial notes, while the fragrance of dark fruits and their zest effortlessly complement the delicate aromas of pot still spices, hazelnut and worn leather.

Taste: An assortment of berry fruits and mellow pot still spices slowly build in intensity, with each element enhancing the next. Subtle hints of anise and ginger weave amongst the unmistakably sweet characteristics of malt and oak. In the background, understated fruit flavours linger throughout.

Finish: The delicate spice and fruit flavours gradually fade, leaving the oak to have the final say.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!