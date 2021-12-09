$43,000 Bottle of Midleton Whiskey Opened at a Pub in Ohio

During a fundraising event in River Rock, Ohio, patrons enjoyed a $43,000 bottle of Irish whiskey: The 46-year-old Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2.

The bottle was one of the rarest in the world and had a police-escorted delivery to the pub in November. Since then, only world-renowned expert Barry Chandler, founder of Stories & Sips Irish Whiskey Company, has been allowed to handle it.

“It’s monumental. It’s the first time a bottle of this nature has ever been opened publicly in the United States or anywhere in the world for public tasting,” Chandler said.

According to Chandler, There are only 70 bottles in existence, and most of them are in private collections and will never be opened.

The fundraiser cost over $2,000 to attend, and everyone in attendance was allowed to try the whiskey. “Literally every drop is worth hundreds of dollars, so there can be no wasting,” said Sean Gormley, owner of Gormley’s Pub.

Proceeds from the event went directly to benefiting Malachi House in Cleveland, which helps better the lives of the terminally ill.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!