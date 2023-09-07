Milam And Greene Debut Blender's Reserve Expression For 2023

Milam and Greene unveiled the first release of the Autumn 2023 Blender’s Reserve Collection, an expression titled Unabridged Volume 2: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies, according to Wednesday’s news release from the brand. 800 cases are available across the U.S. and online sales begin Wednesday, September 13.

The Autumn 2023 Blender’s Reserve Collection is a selection of high-proof bourbons introduced throughout the fall from the Texas-based distillery, and Unabridged Volume 2: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies is the first launch to kick things off.

The blended bourbon contains some of the rarest casks from the distillery’s library, according to the brand.

“Only a tiny percentage of our finest casks make it into Unabridged Volume 2,” stated Milam And Greene’s Master Blender and CEO Heather Green, who was recently honored as “Master Blender of the Year,” according to the brand.

Green mentioned that a portion of the vintage casks lost 68% of the liquid from evaporation with time, potentially due to the extreme Texas climate.

“What’s left is a rich and luxurious bourbon that adds the perfect amount of wood notes. We also selected young casks for bright flavors popping with fruits and florals. The lucky seven-year-old casks were influenced by the hot summer Texan climate, adding a richness you wouldn’t otherwise find at this age. Blended together, the whiskey from these barrels creates an exciting novel,” Green explained.

The production process for Unabridged Volume 2 involved the Milam and Greene whiskey team “harvesting” bourbon distilled from a copper pot still in Texas and larger column stills in Kentucky with malted rye in the mashbill. The malted rye is a distinctive component to the brand’s whiskeys, and the spirit was aged in Tennessee barrels.

“Both pot and column stills bring enticing characteristics to whiskey,” claimed Master Distiller Marlene Holmes. “Pot Stills are more difficult to work with, and a little bit wild but they create a toasty and rich profile. Whereas the traditional column still I distill with in Kentucky creates a more refined distillate.”

Unabridged Volume 2 was bottled at a cask strength of 117.6 proof, and the distillery recommends letting the whiskey rest a bit prior to enjoying it. Fifty-six barrels distilled in Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas were used to create the expression.

Milam and Greene Unabridged Volume 2: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies Cask Selection and Tasting Notes, via the brand.

11 Casks of 16-Year Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by climates in Texas and Tennessee.

18 Casks of 7-Year Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by Texan and Tennessee climates.

5 Casks of 4-Year Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey influenced by the Tennessee climate.

9 Casks of 3.5-Year Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Kentucky climate.

11 Casks of 2-Year Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Kentucky climate.

2 Casks of 2-Year Texas Bourbon Whiskey with Malted Rye influenced by the Texas climate.

Aroma: Dark cherry, fig, sweet almond, menthol, fine boot leather, anise and caramel candy.

Palate: Dark cherry cola, dark brown sugar, sweet black tea, marzipan and oak.

Finish: Round, smooth, oily with fresh bread, licorice and citrus oil.