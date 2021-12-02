Miller High Life Launches Gingerbread Dive Bar for Holidays

Miller High Life is adding a nightlife twist to the classic gingerbread construction tradition this holiday season by turning the simple house into … a gingerbread dive bar.

Each ready-to-assemble kit comes with “the authentic sights and feels to recreate your own neighborhood corner holiday haunt,” Miller High Life announced in a news release, reported on by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The kit includes gingerbread walls infused with Miller High Life and, cleverly, Vermont maple syrup to pour on the bar floor in order to “recreate that distinct sticky floor feeling.” It doesn’t get much more authentic than that.

The kit also included miniaturized Miller High Life wall art, neons and a customizable entrance sign all made from sugar, as well as pretzel-stick pool cues to go with a miniature pool table and candy pool balls. Functioning lights to give the dive bar that authentic dim ambience also are included.

Outside of the bar, gingerbread patrons are greeted by a game of cornhole beneath a pergola. We have to admit, the commitment to detail on this project is commendable.

The gingerbread dive bars will go on sale for $50 at this link on Dec. 6. If you want to be aware of the release the moment it happens, sign up for Miller High Life’s mailing list to receive an email alerting you of the drop.

