Win Money at Virtual Miller Lite 'Meta Lite' Super Bowl Bar

Super Bowl LVI is almost here. And Miller Lite, as it tends to do, is going above and beyond with its marketing.

This year, Miller Lite is abandoning reality and opening a bar in “the metaverse.”

Beginning 8 a.m. Feb. 7, those 21 and older can head over to the Meta Lite Bar in 3D virtual world platform Decentraland.

Miller is touting the virtual bar as an “immersive, communal experience with interactive features,” including virtual pilsners and a chance for football fans to have their real-life Super Bowl Sunday celebration paid for by Miller Lite with the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway.

At Meta Lite Bar, visitors can throw darts, shoot pool, play digital instruments, take an “actual meta-selfie” in the photo booth, select songs on a jukebox and more.

“A night in doesn’t mean you can’t have a wild night out in the metaverse,” the brand wrote in a news release.

In a big twist on the classic Super Bowl advertisement, The Meta Lite Bar is the only place you’ll be able to catch Miller Lite’s ad for the big game.

To enter to have your Super Bowl Sunday celebration paid for by Miller Lite, head to millerlite.com/metalitebar starting Feb. 7, pour yourself a beer from the golden bar tap and follow the prompt to instantly learn if you won. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, an average of 10 patrons daily will win $500 in cash to stock gameday parties with Miller Lite and more.

the Meta Lite Bar also will have limited quantities of exclusive wearable Miller Lite NFT swag for registered Decentraland users with a crypto wallet beginning Feb. 13.

“While many brands are showing up in the metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and another in the real world,” said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. “We’re using our Meta Lite Bar to encourage real-life hangouts over real-life beer by giving guests a chance to score their stock of game-day Miller Lite on us. Now, you and your avatar can enjoy Miller Time with friends.”

