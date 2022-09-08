Molson Coors Unveils Five Trail American Whiskey Batch 002

Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, the first full-strength spirit from beer producer Molson Coors Beverage Company, announced the release of its limited Batch 002 blend, Beverage Dynamics reported Thursday.

Bottled at 95 proof, the new expression is now available in Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Five Trail’s first whiskey, bottled in collaboration with Bardstown Bourbon Company, debuted in October. Batch 001 was a blend of 4-year Colorado single malt, 4-year Kentucky four grain bourbon, 4-year Indiana wheated bourbon and 13-year Kentucky bourbon.

Batch 002 was also bottled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company. This time around, the 4-year Colorado single malt has been replaced by a 6-year, and the 13-year Kentucky bourbon swapped out for a 12-year.

Five Trail Batch 002 will be sold for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

“The response to Five Trail has been overwhelming,” David Coors, vice president of Next Generation Beverages at Molson Coors, said, according to Beverage Dynamics. “Our team really loved the flavor profile we came up with for the inaugural release and wanted to keep Batch 002 in this same vein. Batch 002 is an homage to our debut expression, but with a few nuances stemming from the thoughtfully selected mixture of age statements, creating a complex and layered flavor profile. I hope whiskey drinkers and spirits enthusiasts will enjoy this release as much as the first, if not more so.”

Five Trail Blended American Whiskey Batch 002 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sweet caramel, pecans and biscuit

Taste: Wood sugar, caramel, apple, white cherry, smoke, ginger and allspice

Finish: Oak, ginger and nutty balance

