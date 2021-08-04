Molson Coors to Release Five Trail Blended American whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

Molson Coors Beverage Company will release its first full-strength spirit. The blended American whiskey made with Coors malt and Rocky Mountain water called Five Trail will be released next month.

Five Trail Whiskey will debut on September 1st and be sold in only four states: Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, and New York. Five Trail is blended and bottled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Ky, at 95 proof. It is cut to proof with Rocky Mountain wat, and it is made from a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons. A 750 ml bottle will retail at $59.99.

With Molson Coors looking to expand their portfolio, the leap into spirits, particularly whiskey, seemed like a natural step.

“While whiskey drinkers are a very loyal group, discovery is a key theme. They love to explore, expand their collections and try new things,” Fox says. “That makes this a very interesting place for us to play as a beverage company. Within whiskey, there’s so much rich territory to explore, and you don’t have to stay within the confines of a singular consumer expectation.”

