Swapping Booze for Weed? MXXN is Selling THC-Infused Spirits

As marijuana and the stigma surrounding it becomes less and less taboo in the U.S., business involving the substance continues to boom, and new uses for cannabis are popping up left and right. The latest? A spirit that substitutes THC for alcohol.

MXXN (pronounced “Moon”) introduced itself last month with the announcement of three non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused spirits: Kentucky Oak, London Dry and Jalisco Agave. You can probably tell by the names, but those are meant to be substitutes for bourbon, gin and tequila, respectively.

The three expressions will retail for $79.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle and each will contain 100 milligrams of THC. A standard 1.5-ounce pour contains 6 milligrams of THC per serving. MXXN will be available by delivery at enjoymxxn.com and at select retail locations throughout northern and Southern California.

Tasting notes:

Jalisco Agave: Notes of sweet agave, oak, vanilla. With hints of flint and salt, Jalisco Agave is perfect for making margaritas and palomas. Add a squeeze of lime, sparkling water or grapefruit soda for a refreshing high.

London Dry: Floral aromas with refreshing citrus, juniper and cucumber makes London Dry the ideal beverage for infused martinis or a classic G&T. Add tonic for a simple mixed drink and a new kind of buzz.

Kentucky Oak: Notes of charred oak, vanilla and demara sweetness are reminiscent of Kentucky’s famous barrel aging – perfect for a new kind of old fashioned.

MXXN markets its product as “a one-to-one replacement for traditional spirits, you can enjoy crafted, flavorful cocktails without the buzz or hangover.”

Of course, there will be a buzz — just a different kind. According to the website, MXXN’s high has a quick onset and should set in within 15 to 30 minutes of consumption.

“Bar carts will never be the same,” MXXN’s website boasts.

MXXN offers directions for three different recipes for each spirit here.

A portion of MXXN’s sales will go to “organizations working to pass federal marijuana reform that acknowledges the disproportionate harm faced by low-income, Black, Latinx communities, and works toward repairing this harm,” according to MXXN’s website.

The Future

This is a novelty product for the time being, but it surely won’t stay that way. As cannabis continues its steady ascent toward full societal acceptance, products like this one will appear by the dozen. MXXN is just the start.

THC-infused spirits won’t be able to compete with alcohol at the price point MXXN has set; for these spirits to become a viable everyday option, there will need to be low- and middle-shelf variants.

Already, MXXN is seeing competitors arise, such as newly released Amass Afterdream.

