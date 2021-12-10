Tax Evasion of $100K+ the Charge for Liquor Store Owner

A liquor store owner and his wife in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, stand accused of failing to pay more than $100,000 in sales taxes and thousands of dollars more in state taxes, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported Wednesday.

Kuldip Singh, the owner of Cheema’s Gas & Liquor Store, and his wife, Carol Singh, are charged with two counts of evading income tax, two counts of failing to pay sales tax, filing a fraud income tax return and theft by taking, according to Scotts Bluff County Court records reported by the Star-Herald. The offenses are alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2020.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue and Nebraska State Patrol have been working together after the state patrol received an anonymous complaint said to be from a former employee of Cheema’s that alleged Kuldip Singh was bootlegging liquor from his Wyoming store to his Scottsbluff store. In August, Kuldip Singh was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,000 for the bootlegging crime.

Investigators with the Department of Revenue determined that the Singhs were underreporting their sales and taxes to the State of Nebraska. An arrest affidavit alleged that Kuldip Singh did not file an individual income tax form in 2018 and underreported income in 2019. He is alleged to have failed to report income of about $635,775, with a tax liability of about $28,004, in 2018 and income of $727,879, with a tax liability of about $42,167 in 2019, according to the Star-Herald, while his wife is alleged to have failed to report income of about $583,553 with the intent to evade tax liability of $24,212. For the tax year of 2019, she is alleged to have failed to report income of $466,915 to evade tax liability of $29,463.

The Singhs were arrested Tuesday but released after paying bond. Their next scheduled court appearances were not yet available in online court records, per the Star-Herald.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!