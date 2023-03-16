New Riff Distillery to Undergo $3 Million Renovation

Newport, Kentucky distillery New Riff is preparing to launch a $3 million renovation. The project, which is scheduled to begin in April, will build a gift shop on the first floor and an event space on the third floor, which will be the new home of The Aquifer, New Riff’s tasting and cocktail bar.

“As New Riff’s popularity has grown, people are looking to share in the experience, whether that be through our tours, tastings, unique events or by having a drink at The Aquifer, which we’ve long outgrown,” Vice President of Operations Hannah Lowen said in a news release, according to LINK nky. “This renovation will create comfortable, inviting spaces for conversation, education or simply enjoying the product we all love.”

With the elevation to the third floor, The Aquifer will offer guests a skyline view of Cincinnati. The space will also hold a reservable private room.

The first floor will be upgraded with a new welcoming station and pre-tour waiting area.

“We’re looking forward to having a bit more room to both introduce new enthusiasts to our products as well as geek out with the most knowledgeable fans,” Lowen said.

The distillery will remain open for tours and tastings throughout the renovation.