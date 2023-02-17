Oak and Eden Brings Unheard of Customization to Whiskey

Texas-based whiskey brand Oak and Eden is looking to revolutionize the personalization of whiskey with the introduction of its new Bottle Builder tool.

With Oak and Eden’s new tool, consumers can truly design their own whiskeys in a way never before possible. Buyers can decide whether they want their whiskey to be made from a base of bourbon, rye, four-grain bourbon or wheated bourbon (each base has been aged at least three years). They can choose whether they want it to be bottled at 90 proof or 114 proof. They can select which “spire” they want (more on that in the next paragraph). They can even add a flavored infusion if they desire one. After customizing the whiskey, buyers can enter their name, which will appear on the bottle’s label.

Oak and Eden distinguishes itself from other whiskey producers with its finishing process. While traditional whiskey makers finish their whiskey by aging it in a secondary barrel, Oak and Eden places its aged whiskey in a bottle, where it rests with a “spire” — an oak spiral — in it.

“Five years ago, we embarked on a journey to revolutionize the spirits industry and bring something unique to the market,” Oak and Eden co-founder and CEO Joe Giildenzopf says in a news release. “The wooden spire and patented finishing process were simply the tools that led us to the whiskey customizer — the true innovation. Today, as we celebrate its long-awaited debut and our anniversary, we are paving the way for a new era of personalization and experimentation within the spirits industry.”

We can’t vouch for the quality of these bottlings, as we haven’t tasted them, but the concept is certainly very cool. And given the customization options, the pricing isn’t too bad, either. Each 750-milliliter bottle is priced at $64 for 90-proof whiskeys or $79 if you choose the 114-proof option.

Infusion options for the whiskeys comprise coffee, vanilla, grapefruit liqueur, orange liqueur, pineapple liqueur, blackberry liqueur, cabernet, port wine, rum, honey or maple syrup. Oak and Eden also said it plans to add infusion options, introducing seasonal and limited options each quarter. The spire options are American or French oak.

Each bottle will be available for shipping after a six-week period for Oak and Eden’s trademark “In-Bottle Finishing” spire process.

