Old Elk’s Flavored Whiskey Brand Whiskeysmith Launches 7 Flavors Across U.S. | Whiskey Raiders

Colorado distillery Old Elk’s line of flavored whiskeys, Whiskeysmith, has expanded its selection of flavors to seven and is distributing across the U.S.

Each flavor — chocolate, banana, pineapple, blood orange, salted caramel, peach and coconut — acts as a cocktail in a bottle and can be enjoyed on its own or as an ingredient in a cocktail, Whiskeysmith said in a news release.

For example, to make an Old-Fashioned with Whiskeysmith, one should simply add a couple of dashes of their favorite bitters to the Blood Orange flavor, said Melinda Maddox, beverage director of Whiskeysmith, in a recent news release.

“Our platform for flavor ideation, combined with handcrafted American whiskey, creates a product that is really unique in the whiskey category. Our line of Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskeys offers something for every palate,” Maddox said.

All of the Whiskeysmith products are bottled at 30% ABV. They start at $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Whiskeysmith is available across the U.S.

Old Elk and Whiskeysmith are leading a virtual cocktail class on Oct. 28 as part of the monthlong Louisiana Bourbon Festival.

Flavored whiskey has a troubled past in the world of whiskey. From brands like Fireball to Dickel’s Tabasco Whiskey, they aren’t always hits. We’ll be sure to give these a try and a review when they reach the Whiskey Raiders desk.

