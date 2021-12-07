Oreo, Barefoot Wine Collab Has Us Wondering: What The Hell?

Oreo and Barefoot Wines have come together to create a collaboration absolutely nobody asked for: a red wine blend inspired by Oreo’s Oreo Thins.

According to Thrillist, the blend features “notes of oak, blackberry, and dark cherries with the more obvious chocolate, cookie, and creme flavors.”

The Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend limited release will drop Thursday (the brands haven’t specified a release time) exclusively through the Barefoot website, where consumers will be able to buy two 750-milliliter bottles plus a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

“Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but Oreo Thins and America’s most-loved wine, BarefootWine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” Oreo brand manager Sydney Kranzmann told Thrillist

Chocolate does go with red wine (although we prefer to pair our chocolate with scotch), but Oreos? That’s a bit of a headscratcher. We can get on board with some nice dark chocolate to pair with wine, but we’re not sure anyone has ever had an Oreo and thought, “You know what would go wonderfully with this? A glass of wine.” Nothing against Oreos at all, which are great, this is just an odd collaboration. Oreos go with milk. They don’t need another partner.

But hey, maybe the wine will be fine. It will probably depend on just how much Oreo flavor it has. If it’s just a red wine with chocolatey notes that has the Oreo label slapped on the bottle for marketing’s sake, then it could be good (just fine might be a more realistic ceiling, given the price). Regardless of whether it’s good, awful or adequate, plenty of people are sure to buy the limited-time release for novelty’s sake (the packaging looks pretty cool, we must admit). And if it ends up being anything other than horrible, that will be a nice bonus for purchasers.

