Orphan Barrel Announces Latest Whiskey: Fable & Folly

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. on Wednesday announced its latest release, Fable & Folly Finest Quality Whiskey Aged 14 Years. Fable & Folly was crafted from a blend of previous Orphan Barrel whiskeys Barterhouse, Forged Oak and four Rhetoric releases.

Master Blender Andrew Mackay discovered the last remaining stores of these rare, “orphaned” whiskeys from years past and blended these to create Fable & Folly.

“Fable & Folly honors the quality ingredients that go into it and the ethos of the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. as a whole,” Mackay said in a news release. “In my discoveries of the six orphaned stocks that are part of Fable & Folly, it became clear that blending them would both highlight and enhance the nuances that make these liquids so special. Fable & Folly tells the stories of whiskeys past while exciting aficionados and collectors with a unique new spirit that stands the test of time.”

Fable & Folly is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Fable & Folly is available on ReserveBar or Drizly. For more information on Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co., click here and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

Orphan Barrel describes the whiskey as “featuring spicy notes of rye and pepper. It begins with a burst of spice and delicately warms to a smooth richness with sweet notes of syrup and fruit.”

The Fable & Folly bottle depicts a hybrid of a stag, a hummingbird and a fox, the idea being that, like this fusion of animals, Fable & Folly “combines the best of these stocks into one delicious and distinctive breed of whiskey, a perfect embodiment of the Fable & Folly heritage, lore and legacy.”

Orphan Barrel is owned by spirits powerhouse Diageo.

