Pappy Raffle to Benefit Silverleaf | Whiskey Raiders

A raffle of six bottles of the famous and notoriously expensive Pappy Van Winkle whiskey will benefit a Kentucky nonprofit organization called Silverleaf, which fights against abuse and human trafficking. Undoubtedly, bidders will come out for the chance to not only win Pappy Van Winkle bourbon but also support an incredible cause.

The funds will go toward Silverleaf’s new forensics annex, according to 6park News. The annex will allow Silverleaf to expand forensic services for children and families who have suffered abuse, assault and human trafficking.

“The annex will allow for simultaneous forensic interviews, space for post-interview consultations, and will allow for additional separation and privacy for those seeking therapy and other healing services,” according to 6park News.

In a prepared statement, Jillian Carden, executive director of Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services, said that the agency serves eight counties in Kentucky (Hardin, LaRue, Breckinridge, Grayson, Meade, Marion, Nelson, and Washington) and that all services that they offer are free to the victims and their families.

Tickets for the fundraiser are limited, with only 1,500 available, selling for $100 on the Silverleaf website.

