Playboy Launches 1,530 Bottles of $899 'Rare Hare' Tequila

Lifestyle brand Playboy recently announced a collaboration with tequila brand Código 1530 on Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo Tequila, and at $899 a bottle, they aren’t cheap.

“We thought it would be a terrific pairing to partner Código 1530, a leader in hand crafted spirits with Playboy, a pioneer as a global lifestyle and entertainment brand,” said Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530, in a news release. “Both brands highlight the simple luxuries. This partnership embodies the essence of the Playboy brand as curators of pleasure and self-expression, and brings that together with the craftsmanship, creativity and sophistication of Código 1530 in a unique collaboration.”

The tequila was aged in French Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels and finished in Spanish Sherry-Fino casks.

The crystal glass bottles were handcrafted in Mexico and are housed in sustainably sourced and locally fabricated wooden boxes that are laser-etched and each feature a clear front sliding door, according to the release. True to Código 1530’s name, only 1,530 bottles of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo were produced, and each bottle is individually numbered. They sell at codigo1530.com, playboy.com and select retail locations.

“To bring Playboy to life in this category we looked for the best of the best in spirits producers,” said Jared Dougherty, president of strategic partnerships at Playboy. “For tequila, there is no better brand than Código 1530 and their team of tequila and mezcal artisans.”

Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo Tequila Tasting Notes

Nose: Spicy pepper, dried fruits and clover honey

Taste: Ripe cherries, fresh fig, subtle pepper and vanilla beans

Finish: Long, mellow, and easy to drink with hints of vanilla and caramel

We’ve seen many spirits brands cheaply sexualize the female body for the sake of selling booze in the past, and we have to say, it’s a refreshing surprise to see Playboy not go that route with this release. The presentation of the tequila is simply classy.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!