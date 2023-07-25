Pursuit Spirits Launches Whiskey Experience

Pursuit Spirits is curating a distinctive guest experience for individuals who choose to visit its Whiskey Row facilities in Louisville, Kentucky. The nascent bourbon brand was created in 2018 by the hosts behind the “Bourbon Pursuit” podcast, Ryan Cecil and Kenny Coleman. The experience is slated to start with the opening of its facilities during fall 2024, according to Distillery Trail.

Guests who visit the new facilities will be able to learn about different maturation techniques and blending within the whiskey-making process. With the Pursuit United Private Selection experience, visitors can choose their favorite barrel from the site and fill their own bottles from it.

“We can’t wait to pull back the curtain and give Bourbon lovers a truly insider’s experience they won’t find anywhere else,” Pursuit Spirits CEO and Master Blender Ryan Cecil said, according to Distillery Trail. “We will take guests to the next level of their bourbon journey.”

For visitors who want an education in liquid form, the new facility will offer a speakeasy basement bar with cocktails and whiskey flights from Pursuit Spirits’ offerings. Guests will also be able to experience tastings of single-barrel releases and limited-edition whiskeys.

Pursuit Spirits launched after Cecil and Coleman learned “everything about the whiskey business” through a decade of interviewing experts, according to the brand. Instead of distilling in-house, the team decided to partner with multiple distilleries and focus on blending.

The brand claims it sources the best whiskeys “regardless of location,” with the aim of creating the best spirit possible. Pursuit Spirits’ whiskeys have gone on to win coveted Double Gold Medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In addition to offering specialized guest experiences, the new facilities will have a soundproof studio so Cecil and Coleman can spend time working on their podcast.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!