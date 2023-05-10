Popular Redwood Empire Cask Strength Range Returns

On Tuesday, California whiskey distillery Redwood Empire announced a second allocation of the Redwood Empire cask strength range.

Redwood Empire first released its cask strength whiskeys in October, and the brand says it was inspired to follow up with a second launch due to the “overwhelming success of the inaugural release.”

The brand has increased the volume for this second launch.

“Cask strength represents the best of what spirits have to offer,” head distiller Lauren Patz said in a news release. “Buying whiskey at cask strength empowers drinkers to explore the breadth that the spirit provides.”

Redwood Empire’s cask strength collection comprises cask strength iterations of the brand’s Pipe Dream Bourbon, Emerald Giant Rye and Lost Monarch, a blend of bourbon and rye.

Each expression is available for a limited time from Redwood Empire’s online shop and select retailers across the U.S.

Redwood Empire Cask Strength Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Redwood Empire Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon

Proof: 116.8

Nose: Toffee, cherry and soft leather

Taste: Cherry cola, honey, butterscotch and pecans

Redwood Empire Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye

Proof: 116.4

Nose: Delicate herbal tea, soft cinnamon and dried orange peel

Taste: Earl grey tea, viscous dark chocolate, coffee beans and a warm spice finish

Redwood Empire Cask Strength Lost Monarch Whiskey Blend

Proof: 117.2

Nose: Vibrant, earthy notes and mint chocolate ice cream

Taste: Warm spices, dried apricot and a white pepper finish

