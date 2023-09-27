Savage and Cooke Now Using Own Distillate in Whiskeys

On Monday, California-based whiskey distillery Savage and Cooke announced that its personal whiskey stocks have reached adequate age to be bottled and sold, in the opinion of the producer.

The brand is launching three whiskeys, two distilled by Savage and Cooke and the third sourced from an outside distillery.

“We have been very fortunate to have been able to source some great whiskey for our products,” Savage and Cooke General Manager Lauren Blanchard said in a news release. “Now, along with our sourced whiskey, we have our own distillate coming of age. We are thrilled for this major distillery milestone and think our fans are going to be quite pleased with the results as well.”

Savage and Cooke began production in 2018, which means the oldest whiskey stocks it has are likely 5 years old. Until this point it has exclusively released sourced whiskey.

The New Savage and Cooke Whiskeys

Savage and Cooke’s bourbon and rye are made with its own distillate, mashed from grains grown within 50 miles of the distillery, while the American whiskey is sourced.

Savage and Cooke Rye Whiskey

This whiskey is aged for at least three years in American white oak barrels, and a portion of it is finished for about two months in Grenache wine barrels. This rye is bottled at 100 proof.

Savage and Cooke Bourbon Whiskey

Like the rye, Savage and Cooke Bourbon was aged in American white oak barrels for at least three years. Rather than Grenache, however, a portion of the bourbon spends about two months in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. The bourbon is bottled at 100 proof.

Savage and Cooke American Whiskey

The barrels of this whiskey were purchased by Savage and Cooke and then aged for at least four years at the Savage and Cooke distillery, which the brand says “provided the desired climate for development.”

Savage and Cooke finishes this whiskey in Zinfandel barrels for about two months. Savage and Cooke American Whiskey is bottled at a cask-strength proof of 113 proof.

About Savage and Cooke Distillery

The Savage and Cooke Distillery is owned by Napa Valley winemaker Dave Phinney, who works with Master Distiller Jordan Via to create whisky that is “uniquely Californian.”

The distillery is on Mare Island in Vallejo, not far from San Francisco.

In 2021, Savage and Cooke released DIGITS, Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen’s bourbon brand.

