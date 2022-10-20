Seth MacFarlane is Bear Fight Whiskey's Chief Storyteller

On Wednesday, Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey announced that “Family Guy” showrunner Seth MacFarlane has joined it as a brand stakeholder and chief storyteller.

“There’s a lot of whiskey out there. So for me to put my name on it, you know it’s either great, or I’m getting paid a ton of money,” MacFarlane said in a news release. “Well, they’re paying me almost nothing which means Bear Fight is damn good whiskey. I don’t always stare off to the left side of a photo at something off-camera while holding a bottle, but when I do, that bottle is Bear Fight whiskey.”

Bear Fight, which launched in May, is a young brand in a burgeoning space. American single malt whiskey is still a relatively small category, but it is growing and has great potential. In July, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau announced a proposed addition of American Single Malt Whiskey to the standards of identity for distilled spirits, marking a significant step toward legitimization for the nascent spirit category.

Bear Fight is owned by Next Century Spirits, which was founded in 2018 and also owns recording artist Yelawolf’s Creek Water brand and TruthTeller, which debuted in September, launching a whiskey to accompany the new FOX drama “Monarch.”

“Our partnership with Seth MacFarlane is invaluable to us as his personality and work push the envelope just like Bear Fight,” said Anthony Moniello, co-CEO of Next Century Spirits. “Bear Fight was created to challenge the traditional norms of single malt whiskey and rewrite the rules of the American whiskey experience. We believe Bear Fight’s versatility and approachable price point will set the brand up to be the #1 American Single Malt Whiskey that propels the category forward.”

Aged for at least three years in first-fill bourbon barrels and finished in peat-smoked oak and sherry casks, Bear Fight is a looks to find a balance between American bourbon and traditional scotch single-malt whisky.

Bear Fight is available online nationwide at a suggested retail price of $39.99 on ReserveBar and ForWhiskeyLovers.com.

Beyond “Family Guy,” MacFarlane is known for his work on “American Dad!” and “TED.”

