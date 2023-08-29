High West and Shaun White Team Up to Protect The West

Utah distillery High West has joined forces with professional snowboarder and Olympian Shaun White to protect the West from climate change, High West announced Tuesday in a news release. The Park City-based distillery and three-time Olympic gold medalist will work together to spread awareness about the threat of global warming in the West.

“High West is all about seeking out adventure, and there’s no better place to do that than the West,” White said in the news release. “I was lucky enough to grow up exploring this incredible place, learning to snowboard, skateboard and even mountain bike here, and it’s so important to me that people have the same opportunity I once had. It’s pretty cool to be able to team up with not just my favorite whiskey but one that shares my same passion for preserving the West.”

The brand chose to work with White because he is considered a “trailblazer” in his craft. The five-time Olympian is no stranger to facing challenges, and High West says it approaches whiskey the same way.

White, who grew up on the West Coast in California, claims he has witnessed the effects of climate change with climbing temperatures melting snowpacks according to the release. He has agreed to lend a donation of $1 million over three years to organizations intent on preserving the beauty of the West.

The Utah-based distillery is known for its award-winning whiskeys, such as its Bourbon and Double Rye.

Earlier this month, High West released its annual seasonal Campfire expression, which was the first to be bottled exclusively with High West’s own rye in the blend. Alongside the release, the distillery chose to donate $50,000 to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation as part of its “Protect the West” initiative.

“You don’t have to look too far outside the doors of our Saloon or Distillery to see the West is in danger,” said Daniel Schear, general manager of High West. “Like Shaun, High West is a team made up of adventurers who appreciate all the West has to offer, which is why the Protect the West initiative hits home for all of us. Our passion for this cause is only growing, and we’re honored to have Shaun’s support in driving more urgency and action.”

